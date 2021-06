I moved to Paris to become design assistant to the footwear designer at Louis Vuitton in 2002. This was when Marc Jacobs was the creative director and it was so exciting to be there. I remember being backstage at the Richard Prince Show – the one with all the supermodels dressed as nurses at the end – putting the shoes onto Naomi, Stephanie Seymour, Amber Valetta and others. We cut different shoes up and made the show shoes from pieces of different styles. We worked so hard on these collage shoes, and then all these supermodels were wearing them. It was surreal.