4-Day Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 22 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- 9 to 21 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 21 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.