4-Day Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

Posted by 
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 5 days ago

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aDEklYt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • 7 to 22 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • 9 to 21 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 21 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Truth Or Consequences, NM
