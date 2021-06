(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) A man named Mekala Srinivas Yadav filed a land grabbing case against Uppal TRS MLA Subhash Reddy, as Reddy has allegedly interfered in a 90-acre land dispute case at Kapra under Survey No. 152 and asked Yadav for money. Yadav is said to have approached the Court directly as he felt that there would be no use in approaching the Police department.