Sidney Daily Weather Forecast
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
