Watseka Weather Forecast
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
