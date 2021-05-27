Watseka Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Chicago. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT/1045 PM EDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL IROQUOIS...NORTHWESTERN BENTON AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT/1034 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located between Milford and Earl Park, moving east at 30 mph. This storm has gradually weakened, although other storms in the area are gradually intensifying. A new warning may be needed. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fowler, Kentland, Milford, Sheldon, Goodland, Earl Park, Wadena, Swanington and Raub. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH