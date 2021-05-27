Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watseka, IL

Watseka Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 5 days ago

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDEkh1z00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watseka Updates

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
10
Followers
50
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watseka, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Watseka Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WATSEKA, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Watseka Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Watseka, ILPosted by
Watseka Updates

Get weather-ready — Watseka’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Watseka: Wednesday, May 12: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night; Thursday, May 13: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Iroquois The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sugar Creek at Milford. * Until this evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 20.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.6 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Structures threatened in southwest Milford.
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures from 31 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Livingston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...FORD AND IROQUOIS COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cullom to Lexington. Movement was east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Also, a couple funnel clouds are possible this afternoon too. Locations impacted include Watseka, Paxton, Fairbury, Gibson City, Gilman, Clifton, Milford, Chatsworth, Onarga, Forrest, Sheldon, Chebanse, Cissna Park, Piper City, Ashkum, Buckley, Cullom, Martinton, Stockland and Crescent City.
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Chicago. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT/1045 PM EDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL IROQUOIS...NORTHWESTERN BENTON AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT/1034 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located between Milford and Earl Park, moving east at 30 mph. This storm has gradually weakened, although other storms in the area are gradually intensifying. A new warning may be needed. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fowler, Kentland, Milford, Sheldon, Goodland, Earl Park, Wadena, Swanington and Raub. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Iroquois County in east central Illinois Northwestern Benton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Newton County in northwestern Indiana * Until 945 PM CDT/1045 PM EDT/. * At 900 PM CDT/1000 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watseka, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watseka, Fowler, Kentland, Milford, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Earl Park, Crescent City, Woodland, Iroquois, Wadena, Swanington, Foresman and Raub. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH