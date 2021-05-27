Cancel
Quitman, TX

Quitman Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 5 days ago

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDEkeNo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Smith County in northeastern Texas Southern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edom, or 15 miles south of Mineola, moving northeast at 60 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was indicated just northwest of Van, almost moving northeast near 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Lindale, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Hainesville, Golden, Rosewood, Hoard, Liberty City, West Mountain and Winona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH