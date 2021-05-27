Quitman Daily Weather Forecast

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.