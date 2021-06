John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn after splitting from wife of 7 years Anna Marie Tendler. Olivia Munn, 40, sent will wishes to John Mulaney, 38, in December 2020 as he checked into a rehab facility — over 5 months before their reported romance. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” she posted on her profile, alongside heart and lightning bolt emojis. The tweet came amid fans and other celebrities reacted to news that the former Saturday Night Live staffer was seeking help for alcohol and drug addictions. He stayed in the Pennsylvania facility for 60 days.