OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer time Launch Occasion, Anticipated to Take Place in June
OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place during the company’s Summer Launch Event. While the company has not shared a date for the event, it will likely take place early next month and also bring new OnePlus TV U1S LED TV series models. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that launched in the European market in October last year but did not make its way to India.shepherdgazette.com