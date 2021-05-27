Cancel
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty Weather Forecast

Moriarty Journal
MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEkUVQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moriarty, NM
With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MORIARTY, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Moriarty Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MORIARTY, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moriarty. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Moriarty’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moriarty: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny;
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willard, or 11 miles south of Estancia, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Estancia and Willard. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 210 and 231.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN VALENCIA SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL...BERNALILLO AND WEST CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms in the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Belen, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms and Peralta. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 147 and 178. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 191 and 262. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 14.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Villanueva State Park, or 25 miles south of Las Vegas, moving northeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Romeroville, Villanueva, Tecolote, Villanueva State Park, Chapelle, Sena, San Agustin, Los Montoyas and Tecolotito. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 327 and 354. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 1 and 12.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley, Southwest Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.