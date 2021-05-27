Moriarty Weather Forecast
MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.