Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rohit Sharma Has A Particular Message For His “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRohit Sharma dedicated his tweet to cricket fans around the world.© Twitter. With the cast of the popular American serial ‘Friends’ getting together for a much-awaited reunion, Rohit Sharma took to social media to join the bandwagon and posted a tweet. The cast members of the famous show are Matt le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, and the reunion has been one of the viral topics lately. The India opener wrote, “F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is the reunion I am waiting for!”

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Michael Hussey
Person
Lakshmipathy Balaji
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Wriddhiman Saha
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F R I E N D S#England#Mumbai Indians#Indian Cricket#World Cricket#F R I E N D S#American#Chennai Super Kings#Sunrisers Hyderabad#Srh#Csk#Ipl#Cricket Fans#Cast Members#Friends#Message#Live Matches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldmansworldindia.com

India Announces Squad For WTC Final: Here’s A Player-Wise Comparison With The New Zealand Unit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-man list for Team India probables to face New Zealand, in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, in England. All-rounder Hardik Pandya couldn’t make the cut yet again, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dropped after a long stint as a glorified benchwarmer (scroll down for full squads).
Sportscricfit.com

Net Worth Of Team India Opener Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma made his international debut way back in 2007 and since then has risen through the ranks in international cricket. For the first six years he was a part of the team but did not get to play many matches after India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since 2013, however, his career has taken a different turn. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni promoted him as an opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy and since then he has never looked back. He is a part of the Indian squad which has WTC Final and England series.
Sportscricadium.com

Mohammed Shami speaks on the captaincy and characters of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Mohammed Shami praised Rohit Sharma’s captaincy on India TV. He explained how Rohit gives freedom to his bowlers on the field. Team India pacer Mohammed Shami praised Indian vice-captain for his brilliant captaincy. The opening batsman of Indian cricket team gives freedom to bowlers according to Shami. He told India TV on Wednesday. “As a bowler, when I go to him for advice, he always gives positive answers. Rohit always pushes the bowlers to do what their mind tells them to, irrespective of how the batsman is playing or his strong points. He added, “I think that is very important for the confidence of a fast bowler.” He spoke how Rohit Sharma behaves differently during batting. “Rohit is a different character. He is a cool person, except when he comes to bat.”
Sportscricfit.com

Kiran More Backs Rohit Sharma As ODI, T20I Skipper, Favours Split Captaincy

Former Indian selector Kiran More has backed Rohit Sharma to take over as the ODI captain of the side from Virat Kohli. Virat he thinks can continue leading the side in the red-ball format. Rohit has led India previously in white-ball formats and was also the vice-captain for the Australia Tests in Kohli’s absence.
Sportscricfann.com

The Double Centurions Of ODI Cricket

For any batsman, scoring a double hundred in cricket is an enormous achievement. In olden generations, scoring a double hundred in Test Cricket was considered as the greatest achievement of all times. But now, some players have achieved a tougher task of scoring a double century in the 50 over cricket.
Entertainmentshepherdgazette.com

Watch: How Ishant Sharma Is Making Use Of His “Quarantine Time”

Ishant Sharma is maintaining his fitness ahead of a crucial few months for the Indian team.© Instagram. India pacer Ishant Sharma is maintaining his fitness ahead of a crucial few months for the Indian team. The lanky pacer shared a video of him sweating it out in what looked like a hotel room with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals saying the bowler was in quarantine. Ishant himself didn’t confirm whether he was in quarantine, only saying: “The body achieves what the mind believes. Ishant and rest of the Indian Test squad is set to embark on a long tour of the United Kingdom where they will first face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) followed by a five-match Test series against England.
Sportssamachar-news.com

Prithvi Shaw’s Mantra for The High-Life

Prithvi Shaw is always among the news. Be it his batting or his off field antics, the youngster knows how to make news. Only recently he made news for all the wrong reasons as he was stopped by police on way to Goa. But the 21-year-old knows how to bounce back in life. His mantra: Eat, sleep, lift repeat.
Celebritiesshepherdgazette.com

Hardik Pandya Is All Smiles As He Posts Image With Grandmother And Brother Krunal. See Pic

Hardik Pandya shared a picture with his grandmother and brother Krunal.© Instagram. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is enjoying his time away from the cricket field as is evident from his social media feed. Ever since the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got postponed, Hardik has been sharing pictures and videos with his son Agastya and partner Natasa Stankovic to charm his fans. On Sunday, Hardik posted an adorable picture with his grandmother and brother Krunal Pandya. While sharing the picture, Hardik wrote “You guys still looking out for cuteness around?” along with a heart emoji.
Sportscricfit.com

Suresh Raina Confirms His Availability For UAE Leg Of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings southpaw Suresh Raina has confirmed his participation for the second half of IPL 2021. The BCCI in its Special General Meeting (SGM) announced that the remaining 31 matches will be played in the UAE between September-October. The season will start sometime in between September16-20 and the final will be played on October 10. Meanwhile, CSK won five out of their first seven games in the first half of the season.
Celebritiesshepherdgazette.com

Rohit Sharma Shares “Proud Lady Dad” Image With Daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma shared a picture with her daughter Samaira on Instagram.© Instagram/Rohit Sharma. India opener and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma posted an adorable picture with daughter Samaira on his official social handle on Thursday. The photograph has father Rohit holding Samaira in her hands while her legs rested on Rohit’s shoulders. Rohit shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Proud girl dad.” The Indian opener, who was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, was named in the Indian cricket team that will tour England for six Test matches scheduled to start from June 18.
Sportscricxtasy.com

When 19-year-old Praharsh Parikh dismissed the great MS Dhoni

It was like any other net session for Team India cricketers, but young Praharsh Parikh will remember it for the rest of his life as the then U-17 Lancashire spinner dismissed the great MS Dhoni ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan 2019 World Cup clash. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Parikh recalled...
Sportsshepherdgazette.com

“ReUAEnion Loading”: Chennai Tremendous Kings’ Response On Suresh Raina’s Pic With MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina posted a picture with MS Dhoni in CSK jerseys.© Instagram. Suresh Raina, one of Chennai Super Kings’ mainstays in Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Instagram to share a picture with MS Dhoni on Saturday. Raina’s post came on the same day when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the 14th edition of the IPL will resume in September-October with the remaining matches scheduled to be played in the UAE. “See you soon Dubai,” Raina captioned the image and tagged Dhoni along with CSK and IPL in his post. Many fans flooded the comments section with warm replies for the duo but it was CSK who took won over the internet with their comment.
Sportscricfann.com

Mumbai Indians Unbreakable Records In IPL History

Mumbai Indians has been the best team in the history of the Indian Premier League. The MI Franchise has won five titles so far, which is the most in the tournament. MI team was followed only because of Sachin Tendulkar. But the team did start well, and they couldn’t qualify for the playoff stages in the first two seasons.
Sportscricfit.com

MS Dhoni Buys New Home In Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

Indian skipper MS Dhoni has bought a new home in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad area. Earlier, his wife Sakshi had shared pictures of the construction of their new home which is underway in Mumbai. However, Dhoni now seemed to have fallen in love with Pune as well as he has purchased a home at the Estado Presidential society in Ravet. The former Indian skipper is currently staying at his farmhouse in Ranchi with his family.