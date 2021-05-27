Rohit Sharma Has A Particular Message For His “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”

Mohammed Shami praised Rohit Sharma’s captaincy on India TV. He explained how Rohit gives freedom to his bowlers on the field. Team India pacer Mohammed Shami praised Indian vice-captain for his brilliant captaincy. The opening batsman of Indian cricket team gives freedom to bowlers according to Shami. He told India TV on Wednesday. “As a bowler, when I go to him for advice, he always gives positive answers. Rohit always pushes the bowlers to do what their mind tells them to, irrespective of how the batsman is playing or his strong points. He added, “I think that is very important for the confidence of a fast bowler.” He spoke how Rohit Sharma behaves differently during batting. “Rohit is a different character. He is a cool person, except when he comes to bat.”