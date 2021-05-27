Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Confluence & Connection: Fenceline Cider

By Ryan Scavo
elevationoutdoors.com
 6 days ago

What does a podcast featuring outdoor community members and wild pursuits have in common with a cider maker dedicated to upcycling wild apples of the Colorado Plateau?. From a passion for playing in/on it to cherishing every drop needed to grow apples destined to be made into delicious cider…we might have more in common than we realize.

www.elevationoutdoors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Plateau#Colorado River#Food Drink#Beverages#Ecosystems#Into The Wild#Outdoor Pursuits#Confluence Connections#Fenceline Cider#Delicious Cider#Wild Apples#Wild Pursuits#Outdoor Community Members#Community#La Plata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksngxchange.org

Norumbega Cidery launches Intervale Cider and tastings this weekend

Norumbega Cidery is excited to get the summer season started and to celebrate their latest variety available now. “Intervale” is a heritage-style cider made with a blend of vintage hard cider apple varieties and many of the apples grown in Maine today. They are opening their tasting lawn at the...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Passion and connection

For the Buckels, wine is a way of life. “In our family, a love of Colorado and good wine runs deep,” they share on their website, buckelfamilywine.com. Joe and Shamai Buckel, the husband-and-wife team behind Buckel Family Wine, broke into the wine business back in 2005 in California’s Sonoma County, which is a popular winemaking region, but relocated in 2017 to the Gunnison area, where the two initially met in 1996. Since then, they’ve imbedded themselves in the Colorado wine industry, which may not be as well-known as the Golden State’s yet, but is thriving and produces high quality vino.
Drinkspdxfoodpress.com

Wander the path to cider love

Do you remember your first cider encounter Food? Was it love at first sip?. For many, the path to becoming a true cider fan is one of exploration, with some unexpected discoveries along the way. We invite you to come along with our team of cider experts and wander the path to cider love. If you’re already a member, thank you! Why not spread the word or give the gift of cider?
Yogaseniorplanet.org

Connect With People in the Great Outdoors

Sure, you can walk or do other outdoor activities alone – but where’s the fun in that? According to a 2019 study of almost 20,000 people, spending at least 120 minutes a week in nature is linked with good health and well-being. It doesn’t even matter if there are long-term health issues, if the time was a solid chunk or small segments, or how old you are. Just get outdoors, and connect!
California Statekcrw.com

A tasting of ciders bottled in California

I recently interviewed the authors of “American Cider” for Good Food, and I thought it would be fun to do a tasting with Madeleine Brand. We hear lots of stories about John Chapman (aka Johnny Appleseed), who planted wild apple orchards wherever he went. Well Johnny didn’t come to California.
Hood River, ORbrewpublic.com

Double Mountain Releases Basic Rights IPA + Pride Cider

Hood River, OR – June 2021 – Continuing support of LGBTQ+ rights, Double Mountain is proud to release Basic Rights IPA and Pride Cider. Joining forces with local artist and pub favorite, Mark Nilsson, we created a greatly balanced IPA that would feature Mark’s talents and utilize a portion of the profits for donation and partnership with Basic Rights Oregon. Additionally, we created a delicious Dry Cider available for draft. Basic Rights Oregon is celebrating 25 years of advocating to ensure that all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Oregonians experience equality by building a broad and inclusive, politically powerful movement, shifting public opinion, and achieving policy victories on issues throughout Oregon for youth, racial and LGBTQ justice. Basic Rights IPA is available in refillable 500ml bottles and on draft along with Pride Cider at our Hood River Taproom, SE Portland Taproom in the Woodstock neighborhood, and at fine establishments throughout the Northwest.
Sarasota, FLyorkpedia.com

Steven Zoernack: A Guide to Simple Wine Terms

To appreciate wine as something more than a mere drink, all you’ll need is conscious, deliberate awareness. Let’s face it, it makes little sense to pay the premium for wines of character only to swallow them unconsciously. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Sarasota, Florida May 31, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Let’s get this out...
River Forest, ILoakpark.com

See Jane Drink Wine

Twenty years ago, River Forest resident Jane Norrington visited a Napa Valley winery and kicked off a wine exploration that took her to wineries in Oregon and Washington and across the ocean to France, Italy and Spain. She tasted a bit of history in a 1976 Château Latour she remembers as “a really important glass of wine,” but also developed a keen interest in minimizing the snobbery associated with wine tasting and making memorable wine accessible to every palate.
Food & Drinkscbslocal.com

Hemly Cider

Lori Wallace is in Courtland at the Hemly Cider Tasting Room where they have the tastiest ciders! See what flavors they have for you to try.
ScienceOMTimes Magazine

Connecting With The Psychic Flow of Information

With regular practices, it’s entirely possible to activate and elevate psychic skills, heightening the energy fields and psychic flow we are connected to. We are consistently gifted with the miracle of energy-driven psychic phenomena throughout our lifetimes. As our spirit and flesh’s evolution continues, it will become more commonplace and accepted in our everyday lives. When the channels are operating on a positive flow, we have access to information that enhances and embraces our lives’ purposes. Even when our awareness may be otherwise engaged, we are still the receivers of miracles.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits!

Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail - Mt. Hood Territory - Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits! When we say local, we mean right here in beautiful Clackamas County. Your community and small businesses need you more than ever during these challenging times. One of the best ways you can help local breweries, cideries and distilleries is with your patronage. The Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail makes doing good easy, and is good for you, too! The free mobile pass will get you discounts and specials at 15 local craft drink spots, including to-go and outdoor options....
Animalsdublincitizen.com

Fenceline Chatter

“Spring foliage has brought on an abundance of caterpillars, a few of whom carry irritating or even venomous hairs,” said Janet Hurley, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management. What stinging caterpillars look like. “A good rule of thumb is if a caterpillar looks ‘fuzzy’ — don’t touch it,” said Molly Keck,...
Recipespipandebby.com

Coleslaw With Apple Cider Vinegar Recipe

Throwing together a delicious coleslaw recipe should be easy and simple. This coleslaw with apple cider vinegar recipes contains shredded cabbage, creamy vinaigrette dressing and it is NOT loaded down with mayo! This will be your go-to slaw for a dinner side, picnic fare and fish tacos!. Original post: June...
Recipesyournews.com

Beat a cold and the flu with this recipe for fire cider

Hot, pungent and sour, fire cider is certainly not for the faint of heart. But this fiery concoction has been hailed for generations as a safe and effective remedy for the common cold and the flu. It has been used to treat coughs, relieve a stuffy nose, improve digestion, increase blood circulation and boost immunity.
Grocery & Supermaketfermag.com

Benefits of a Connected Kitchen

Gone are the days when we believed household appliances could only talk to each other and act on their own in science fiction movies. In fact, “In other industries, such as supermarkets, connected equipment and related technologies have been embraced for more than a decade as a means to optimize facility operations.”1 But what exactly is a connected kitchen and what benefits do they have for restaurant operators?
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

Cultural connection

Large crowds poured into downtown Washington over the weekend to sample local wines, arts and crafts and live entertainment at the annual Art Fair & Winefest. The throngs of people in the downtown district and in area stores and restaurants were welcome proof that life is getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.