Confluence & Connection: Fenceline Cider

With regular practices, it’s entirely possible to activate and elevate psychic skills, heightening the energy fields and psychic flow we are connected to. We are consistently gifted with the miracle of energy-driven psychic phenomena throughout our lifetimes. As our spirit and flesh’s evolution continues, it will become more commonplace and accepted in our everyday lives. When the channels are operating on a positive flow, we have access to information that enhances and embraces our lives’ purposes. Even when our awareness may be otherwise engaged, we are still the receivers of miracles.