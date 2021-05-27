With Tokyo Olympics nearing, Japan considers extending coronavirus state of emergency
The country reintroduced emergency measures in April as it grappled with a fourth wave of coronavirus cases — one that has yet to diminish. Japan’s seven-day average for new cases currently stands at around 4,500, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, only around 2% of the country’s 126 million population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to figures compiled by CNN.shepherdgazette.com