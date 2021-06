Almost immediately after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law changing some voting procedures, the lawsuits started flying. The League of Women Voters and others are seeking to block SB 90, which they call a “voter suppression” bill, from taking effect. Florida’s Republican-dominated Legislature followed the lead of GOP lawmakers in other states to address concerns about potential voter fraud, even though no significant problems have been identified in the 2020 election in Florida or other states.