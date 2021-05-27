Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, KY

Thursday rain in Williamstown meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 5 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Williamstown Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williamstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDEkLo700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
16
Followers
52
Post
509
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Fun Things#Williamstown Thursday#Rain Thursday#Showers#Grey#Liftoff#Inspiration#Attractions#Nws Data#Ky#Bookkeeping#Retirement Savings#Household Tasks#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

4-Day Weather Forecast For Williamstown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williamstown: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly cloudy in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

Get weather-ready — Williamstown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williamstown: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Williamstown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williamstown: Wednesday, May 12: Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Williamstown, KYPosted by
Williamstown Updates

Take advantage of Monday sun in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Williamstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.