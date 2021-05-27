Chadron Weather Forecast

CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 35 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



