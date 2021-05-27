Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Chadron Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
 5 days ago

CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aDEkJ2f00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chadron News Alert

Chadron News Alert

Chadron, NE
9
Followers
44
Post
661
Views
ABOUT

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadron, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Chadron Weather Forecast#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chadron, NEPosted by
Chadron News Alert

Get weather-ready — Chadron’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chadron: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAWES AND NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 23 miles south of Edgemont, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 515 PM MDT. Crawford and Fort Robinson Campground around 545 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fort Robinson and Whitney.
Banner County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.