Chadron Weather Forecast
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
