Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou: African-born UFC champions the celebs of a brand new period of fighters from continent

By amit
shepherdgazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he won the UFC welterweight title in March 2019, Nigerian-born Usman became the UFC’s first ever African-born champion. Months later, Nigerian-born New Zealander Adesanya won the middleweight title to follow suit, while Cameroonian fighter Ngannou claimed his own world title belt in March 2021, beating Stipe Miocic to become the UFC’s heavyweight champion.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Zain Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Boxing#African#New Zealander#Cnn#Nigerian Born Usman#Fighters#Celebs#Brand#Belt#Role Models#Zaire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCtheScore

White: Ngannou-Lewis likely for August, Miocic could face winner

UFC president Dana White has revealed a timeframe for the targeted heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. White said Saturday the matchup will likely take place in "mid- or late" August, reaffirming that Lewis will get the next title shot instead of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
UFCFOX Sports

Reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman joins 'Undisputed'

Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time in spectacular fashion when he knocked out rival Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) at UFC 261. It marked the second meeting between the two – the first came in 2020 – with Usman winning...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul trolls Kamaru Usman with photoshopped picture of Jose Caceres submission loss

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul trolled UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a photoshopped picture of the Jose Caceres submission loss. Paul and Usman have been going back-and-forth on social media as of late, with Paul challenging Usman after he finished Ben Askren in boxing, and with Usman responding by accepting the challenge after he knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. According to Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, a pay-per-view boxing match between Paul and Usman could do upwards of 3 to 4 million PPV buys, so both men have some interest in it.
UFCfoxbangor.com

Kamaru Usman Says He’s ‘Impressed’ W/ Charles Oliveira, But Khabib’s On A ‘Different Level’

That’s the fight many MMA fans are clamoring for … believing the new UFC lightweight champ’s style matches up favorably with the retired 29-0 superstar from Dagestan. But, don’t prematurely hand Khabib his 1st loss … ’cause UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman — who’s friends with 32-year-old Nurmagomedov — says he doesn’t believe Khabib’s any closer to returning to the Octagon after witnessing 31-year-old “Do Bronx’s” impressive performance at UFC 262.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Jake Paul Responds To Kamaru Usman’s Dark Threat With More Taunting

Jake Paul doesn’t appear to be taking Kamaru Usman very seriously. Yesterday, Kamaru Usman made himself perfectly clear that he is not playing any games with Jake Paul after Paul posted a picture of Usman with his daughter at Disney World. Paul was apparently trying to demonstrate that Usman is, in fact, a Disney kid despite his claims to the contrary.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mail

'I can change your life in the worst way': Kamaru Usman fires back at Jake Paul with chilling warning by claiming 'this is how people truly get hurt' after YouTuber-turned-boxer attempts to rile up UFC champion over 'Disney kid' comment

Kamaru Usman has issued a chilling warning to Jake Paul by claiming he can change his life 'in the worst way' as the war of words between the pair rumbles on. After delivering a sensational KO win over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261, Usman insisted that he was happy to take care of Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a heated confrontation with Daniel Comier during the event.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Kamaru Usman Wanted To Replace Nate Diaz At UFC 262

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman revealed that he wanted to replace Nate Diaz and face Leon Edwards at Saturday's UFC 262 event. Usman was speaking with ESPN's Brett Okamoto and said once he heard the news of Diaz's injury and withdrawal from the fight, that he called his manager Ali Abdelaziz to tell him he was interested in taking the matchup with Edwards on short notice.
UFCTMZ.com

Kamaru Usman Fires Back At Jake Paul, I Will Seriously Hurt You, Bro

Welp, here's a scary threat from Kamaru Usman to Jake Paul -- cut the crap before you get hurt, for real. Okay, here's the quick backstory ... Jake Paul has been looking for ALL THE SMOKE from UFC fighters after ferociously knocking out Ben Askren. He's called out Conor McGregor,...
Combat Sportsprommanow.com

Please no! Usman’s manager thinks Jake Paul fight would pull over 3M buys

Boxing has been taken over by freak shows. YouTube menace and novice boxer jake Paul has somehow, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, become the money fight for people. It used to be Floyd Mayweather Jr, again I can’t believe I’m saying this, but it appears that Jake Paul has overtaken him as the person to fight if you want to make some cash.
UFC7upsports.com

Kamaru Usman declares His Rematch With Colby Covington Will Be a Violent Matchup

Kamaru Usman is keen to stay active and fight regularly. Earlier, the welterweight champ knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 to make his fourth title defense. UFC President Dana White previously revealed that a rematch with Colby Covington was the next “fight to make”. However, there were also rumors that Usman will be making a quick return back to Octagon against Michael Chiesa. Naturally, fans will be more excited to see a rematch with ‘Chaos’ Covington.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Manager says Kamaru Usman vs. Jake Paul would sell 3 or 4 million pay-per-views

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says that a fight between his client Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul would sell 3 or 4 million pay-per-views. Usman is coming off of one of the best wins of his UFC career when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261. As for Paul, he is one of the biggest PPV draws in boxing right now after winning his first three pro fights, including a knockout win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his last fight. Although Paul is not highly respected in the combat sports community, he is undoubtedly a big draw. It’s no wonder, then, that several MMA fighters have suggested that they be the next to meet him inside the boxing ring. Usman, in particular, was the biggest name to call out Paul for a future fight.
UFCUSA Today

Coach Henri Hooft confident he and Gilbert Burns can solve 'Wonderboy' puzzle at UFC 264

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Sanford MMA coach Henri Hooft thinks Gilbert Burns has a lot more to give despite falling short in his UFC title pursuit. Since moving up to 170 pounds, Burns (19-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) has been on a tear, picking up back-to-back “Performance of the Night” bonuses against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former title challenger Demian Maia en route to a title shot.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC's Kamaru Usman: I'm Open to Discussing Jake Paul Boxing Match with Dana White

Many professional boxers and UFC fighters see an easy, lucrative payday in fighting YouTube personality Jake Paul, who has caused quite the stir in his limited run as a boxer. Count UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman among them. Usman is considering a boxing match with Paul, as he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Thursday: