Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou: African-born UFC champions the celebs of a brand new period of fighters from continent

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says that a fight between his client Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul would sell 3 or 4 million pay-per-views. Usman is coming off of one of the best wins of his UFC career when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261. As for Paul, he is one of the biggest PPV draws in boxing right now after winning his first three pro fights, including a knockout win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his last fight. Although Paul is not highly respected in the combat sports community, he is undoubtedly a big draw. It’s no wonder, then, that several MMA fighters have suggested that they be the next to meet him inside the boxing ring. Usman, in particular, was the biggest name to call out Paul for a future fight.