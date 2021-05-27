Mapping out a path to 2022: Ireland’s Head of Delegation feels it’s time for the public to have a say…but funding remains a big issue

James Madden has had a fairly busy couple of years. The former Ballyboden and Dublin starlet now plys his trade in the AFL, with the Brisbane Lions. Madden was a promising dual star from an early age and admits the journey has been a hard but rewarding one. The 21-year-old is a sporty and family-orientated guy. He said: “I suppose where it started for me was back in Dublin. I have a fairly close-knit family. My parents are from Mayo and Westmeath and my stepmom is from Tipperary. I am very close to my cousins too. I would classify myself as being equally rural as urban, in that I spent many summers away on farms, with my family. I went to primary and secondary school in St Colmcilles and I actually loved school. I started playing GAA at a very young age and I suppose I decided on football because I felt there were more opportunities there for me. Dublin were doing well as I was growing up, so, unfortunately, I had to pick between Hurling and Football. I would have tried athletics, but to be honest I didn’t particularly enjoy that. Team sports were much more my area.”