Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Mapping out a path to 2022: Ireland’s Head of Delegation feels it’s time for the public to have a say…but funding remains a big issue

By David Smith
wiwibloggs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the one-time Eurovision powerhouse that finds itself licking its wounds after finishing last in the semi-final for a second consecutive contest. Now, as the dust settles on Lesley Roy’s Rotterdam adventure, Ireland’s RTÉ is left to map out a new strategy for 2022 and beyond. Speaking to The Irish...

wiwibloggs.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'shaughnessy
Person
Brendan Murray
Person
Nicky Byrne
Person
Louis Walsh
Person
Lesley Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Czech Republic#Rotterdam#Eurovision#Bulgaria#National Competition#The Irish Sun#Rt#Rte#Path#Strategy#Public Involvement#Public Competition#Financial Difficulties#Internal Selections#Adventure#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Europenewsatw.com

Derry: Funding approved for 'Ireland's first rainbow crossing'

The project is believed to be the first of its kind on the island of Ireland, according to Derry’s mayor. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
SportsNebraskaTV

Break out the bagpipes: Nebraska's going to Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. — Although a year later than originally scheduled, Nebraska Football is headed across the Atlantic Ocean for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland. Nebraska will take on Northwestern on Aug. 27, 2022 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Nebraska was originally scheduled to travel to Ireland to open...
EconomyGood News Network

UK’s Oldest Factory Forged Liberty Bell and Big Ben—And the Public is Rallying to Keep a Hotel Out

A group of campaigners and artists have joined together to throw a significant spanner in the works of a venture capital firm’s takeover of a historic London foundry. Plans to turn the site into a boutique hotel with office space for “creatives” and a café and restaurant has earned the ire of artists, former foundry craftsmen, community organizers, and heritage building conservationists.
Rugbysportstalk.ie

From Ballyboden to Brisbane. The rise of Dublin star James Madden.

James Madden has had a fairly busy couple of years. The former Ballyboden and Dublin starlet now plys his trade in the AFL, with the Brisbane Lions. Madden was a promising dual star from an early age and admits the journey has been a hard but rewarding one. The 21-year-old is a sporty and family-orientated guy. He said: “I suppose where it started for me was back in Dublin. I have a fairly close-knit family. My parents are from Mayo and Westmeath and my stepmom is from Tipperary. I am very close to my cousins too. I would classify myself as being equally rural as urban, in that I spent many summers away on farms, with my family. I went to primary and secondary school in St Colmcilles and I actually loved school. I started playing GAA at a very young age and I suppose I decided on football because I felt there were more opportunities there for me. Dublin were doing well as I was growing up, so, unfortunately, I had to pick between Hurling and Football. I would have tried athletics, but to be honest I didn’t particularly enjoy that. Team sports were much more my area.”
Americasdavidsuzuki.org

Discovery of residential school mass grave a reminder of Canada’s brutal colonial history and significant work remaining on path to reconciliation

VANCOUVER | TRADITIONAL, UNCEDED TERRITORIES OF THE xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (MUSQUEAM), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (SQUAMISH) AND səlilwətaɬ (TSLEIL-WAUTUTH) FIRST NATIONS (May 31, 2021) — Upon the discovery of a mass grave of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, the David Suzuki Foundation extends its deepest sympathies to all members of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, and to all Indigenous people whose lives have been devastated by Canada’s residential school system and racism.
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

This is how the almost US $ 43 million inheritance left by Prince Philip will be shared

In addition to the closest members of your family, three other people will also receive part of the inheritance. Although he was a not very wealthy member of the royal family, the Duke of Edinburgh left a considerable inheritance after his death, and in addition to his family, three other people come to light who will receive part of his estate.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccine passports plan is 'dead': Controversial proof of jabs 'will NOT be legally required to attend large events' as evidence suggests they could be unnecessary 'because young people may never have them and some people can't'

Plans to require people to show vaccine passports to enter large mass-attendance events are 'dead', it was revealed today. Ministers are said to be preparing to drop the requirement for proof of a jab because the state of the pandemic in the UK may not make them necessary. New evidence...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Told ‘Go Back To Britain’ But They Don’t Want Him Either

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s 15 minutes of fame is vaporizing faster than a snow cone on the Fourth of July. He’s been talking trash everywhere it seems these days and according to one royal watcher, his act is wearing thin. Actually, he has two acts (at least) and both are tedious, monotonous and one of them would be dangerous if he weren’t such a buffoon that no one can take him seriously.
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Greg Norman reveals he 'wants to die in Australia' as he prepares to leave the US after 40 years - selling his property portfolio, moving his $400million business empire Down Under and setting his sights on the Olympics

Golf legend Greg Norman has revealed he plans to live out the rest of his days in Australia and die in his home country as he makes plans to leave the United States. The 66-year-old hopes to return to Australia after spending 40 years living abroad in the United States and building his golfing career.