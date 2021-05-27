Cancel
Bonners Ferry, ID

Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 5 days ago

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDEk9Ie00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

