Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
