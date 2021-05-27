Cancel
Warsaw, VA

Weather Forecast For Warsaw

Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 5 days ago

WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aDEk8Pv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Warsaw, VA
