Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe Daily Weather Forecast

Muleshoe Voice
 5 days ago

MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDEk5lk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BAILEY COUNTY At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Arch, or 18 miles southwest of Muleshoe, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include West Camp. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bailey County in northwestern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Arch, or 18 miles southeast of Portales, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Camp. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bailey The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bailey County in northwestern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a nearly stationary severe thunderstorms producing extremely heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Bailey County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Muleshoe, TXPosted by
Muleshoe Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MULESHOE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Muleshoe Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb; Parmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BAILEY...SOUTH CENTRAL PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Arch, or 15 miles southwest of Muleshoe, moving east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, Needmore and Progress.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bailey The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly around and to the west of Amherst including along US Highway 84. An estimated 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen within the past hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sudan and Amherst.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...WESTERN LYNN EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Morton to 8 miles southeast of Lehman to near Plains to 6 miles west of Denver City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH