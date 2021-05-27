Muleshoe Daily Weather Forecast
MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
