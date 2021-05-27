Cancel
Mates Reunion: Jasprit Bumrah Offers His Verdict

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasprit Bumrah was among many who tuned in to watch the ‘Friends’ reunion episode.© Instagram. Jasprit Bumrah is currently spending a two-week quarantine in Team India’s Mumbai bio-bubble along with other members of the Indian contingent ahead of their departure for England. It looks like that the ace seamer is spending his time in quarantine by watching “Friends: The Reunion” episode. On Thursday, the pace bowler shared on Instagram Stories a snap of his television screen where the reunion episode of the popular American sitcom was playing and captioned it “Loving The #FRIENDSReunion.”

Jasprit Bumrah
#England#Indian Premier League#Team India#Instagram Stories#American#Wtc#Ipl#Friends#Four Match Series#Sitcom#Mumbai Indians#Quarantine
India
New Zealand
Mumbai
