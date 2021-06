May is Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month, and a question posed to me this week was, “When do you feel closest to your Asian heritage?”. As a multiethnic Asian American—I am Korean and Taiwanese—what constitutes my “heritage” wasn’t always clear to me. Up until this year, I thought that the way I expressed my heritage had to look the same as other East Asian Americans. I now realize that heritage is something that is unique to every individual — it is what you inherit from your family, by choice and sometimes unknowingly.