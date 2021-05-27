Cancel
Jena, LA

Thursday sun alert in Jena — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Jena Dispatch
 5 days ago

(JENA, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jena:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDEk0M700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

