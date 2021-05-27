Cancel
Mushfiqur Rahim Caught On Stump Mic Asking Mehidy Hasan To Push Non-Striker. Watch

By Sammy Edwards
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMehidy Hasan picked up three wickets and gave away 28 runs in his quota of 10 overs.© AFP. Mushfiqur Rahim laid the platform for a series-clinching win for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Tuesday with a fine century. However, more than the wicketkeeper-batsman’s heroics with the bat, his antics from behind the stumps became the talk of the town after a video of him started doing the rounds on social media in which Rahim can be heard asking his bowler to push the non-striker down, if he comes in front. “Push him to the ground, if he comes in front,” the stump mic caught Rahim instructing off-spinner Mehidy Hasan in Bengali during the second ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mushfiqur Rahim
Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lanka
