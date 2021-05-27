Cancel
Environment

Bad Axe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 5 days ago

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDEjuIP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bad Axe, MI
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

