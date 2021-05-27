Bad Axe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.