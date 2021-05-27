Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) A sunny Thursday is here for Buffalo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aDEjpsm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
7
Followers
50
Post
849
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Wy#Experimentation#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buffalo: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

These houses are for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, WY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

Buffalo’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buffalo: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

Get weather-ready — Buffalo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buffalo: Friday, May 14: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Buffalo, WYbighornmountainradio.com

Bull Riding Cowboys Are Ready To Ride in Buffalo Saturday

Buffalo’s PRCA bull riding rodeo is shaping up to be quite an event. According to Dylan Mercer with Forever West Extreme Bulls, the rodeo on Saturday at the Johnson County Fairgrounds is receiving a lot of interest from the cowboys…. The competition should drive the performance of every bull rider...