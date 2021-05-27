3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, WY) A sunny Thursday is here for Buffalo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.