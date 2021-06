Covid has put unprecedented strain on every sector, but none so much as healthcare. During the peak of the pandemic waves, the NHS had to significantly scale back many areas of non-COVID care. Access to health services for people with pre-existing conditions dropped by an estimated 20%. The BMA reported that there were an estimated 1.3 to 1.5 million fewer elective admissions, 274,000 to 286,000 fewer urgent cancer referrals, and 2.5 and 2.6 million fewer first outpatient attendances. The resulting backlog is now worse than many expected and some are speculating that it could extend long after the country gets a handle on the virus. David Maguire, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund, predicts that Covid’s impact on waiting times “will be felt for years to come.”