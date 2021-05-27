Delaware Court Orders Up Prevention Doctrine to Require Reluctant Buyer to Close

The Delaware Court of Chancery’s recent decision in Yatra Online v. Ebix (Aug. 30, 2021) serves as a reminder that, under the “Effect of Termination” provision in most merger agreements, a party’s termination of the agreement extinguishes all liability of both parties for pre-termination breaches of the agreement, except as the parties may have otherwise specifically provided in the agreement. The Ebix case illustrates that, depending on how the parties have drafted the provision, a party can be left with no remedy for the willful breaches and wrongful failure to close of the other party.

