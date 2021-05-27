Cancel
Lake City, MN

Weather Forecast For Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 5 days ago

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDEjlb600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then light rain likely during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain and snow then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake City, MN
