Weather Forecast For Lake City
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then light rain likely during night
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain and snow then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
