Ely, NV

Ely Weather Forecast

Ely News Beat
 5 days ago

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aDEjfIk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ely, NV
ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

