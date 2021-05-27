Lincolnton Daily Weather Forecast
LINCOLNTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
