Lincolnton, GA

Lincolnton Daily Weather Forecast

Lincolnton Bulletin
Lincolnton Bulletin
 5 days ago

LINCOLNTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDEjSmB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

