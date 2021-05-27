Cancel
New River, AZ

New River Daily Weather Forecast

New River Daily
 5 days ago

NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDEjKxb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

