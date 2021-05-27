Cancel
Clinton, AR

A rainy Thursday in Clinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Clinton Journal
 5 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Clinton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDEjJ4s00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

