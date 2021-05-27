4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
