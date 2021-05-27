4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 95 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.