Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent City

Posted by 
Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 5 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDEj29m00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crescent City Today

Crescent City Today

Crescent City, FL
10
Followers
53
Post
908
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Crescent City, FLPosted by
Crescent City Today

Get weather-ready — Crescent City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crescent City: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 421 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Crescent City, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Andalusia and Georgetown.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Florida, or near Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Interlachen, Melrose, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport and Newnans Lake.
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crescent City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Crescent City and Lake Como. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH