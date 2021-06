President Joe Biden says that while “we do not believe the Russian government was involved” in the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, there is “strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia.” This coincides with reports that DarkSide advertised its ransomware-as-a-service business on Russian-language criminal forums to find partners and spared entities based in former Soviet countries by avoiding Russian-aligned languages. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to state that “Russia has nothing to do with these hacker attacks.”