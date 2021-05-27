Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

By Tom Westbrook
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlsFT_0aDEihxZ00
Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The dollar found support on Thursday from a sense that the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, while the yuan hit a three-year high as China's central bank kept to the sidelines.

Investors are heavily short dollars in the belief that U.S. trade and current account deficits will widen as the world recovers from the pandemic. But the mere suggestion of tapering is enough to hold off further selling, and, following a surprise jump in consumer prices in April, markets are also on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs and GDP data on Thursday and inflation on Friday.

Majors were mostly steady through the Asia session, with the around $1.2190 and the yen and sterling softening very slightly to hit one-week lows.

Dollar strength also clipped the wings of the kiwi and it bought $0.7286 after hints of a 2022 rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had pushed it as high as $0.7316 on Wednesday. The Australian dollar dipped to $0.7732.

The yuan bucked the trend because traders took central bank's fixing of the daily midpoint at stronger than 6.4 per dollar as a sign that further gains might be tolerated.

It has benefited from inflows into China's credit and equity markets as a government vow to address sharp commodity price gains allayed fears about rising inflation. And the fact that a virtual call between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials seemed to go without acrimony on Wednesday also helped, and the yuan rose to 6.7399 per dollar offshore . read more

The U.S. dollar index held on to Wednesday's gains and was steady at 90.055. Cryptocurrencies slipped, but not so far as to dash gains they have made since collapsing last week.

"Expect more short-covering in the USD as investors look for upside surprises in U.S. data today and tomorrow," said strategists at DBS Bank in Singapore in a note on Thursday.

The latest fretting about inflation and the risk it prompts tapering was triggered when data in mid-May showed April U.S. CPI running at an annual clip of 4.2% - juiced by the low base of the pandemic year, but still well above forecasts for 3.6%.

Fed officials have sought to hose this down with plenty of remarks about how much further they think the recovery needs to run. But they, and notably influential vice chair Richard Clarida, have also began publicly acknowledging at least that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching.

"That's probably behind the USD strength we're seeing at the moment," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Kim Mundy on the phone from Sydney.

"The fact that we're expecting to see quite a strong jump in headline inflation might just reinforce market expectations that maybe the Fed is on track to introduce tapering later this year," she said, adding Friday's PCE will be closely watched.

Economists expect core PCE prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Traders said that waiting on this number and on figures through the summer might hem majors into tight ranges until the inflation situation and rates outlook becomes a bit clearer.

According to RBC Capital markets, the yen, which is sensitive to U.S. rates movements and began the year tumbling as yields leapt, has spent May in its tightest range since December 2019 and, excepting that month, its tightest range in 45 years.

By contrast, the hints of clarity around rate hike timing in New Zealand has vaulted the kiwi closer to the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown among the best performing G10 currencies.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 522 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Gdp#Dbs Bank#U S Dollar#Consumer Price Inflation#Traders#Market Prices#Top Dollar#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Cryptocurrencies#Usd#Dbs Bank#Rbc Capital#Canadian#Norwegian#G10#Volatilities Tokyo Forex#Boj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Businesskitco.com

Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from data

The dollar was nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trading, after backing off of an almost five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for employment data later in the week to paint a clearer picture of the state of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index , which measures...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Analysis: Fed's Dovish Inflation Approach Complicates BOJ's Taper Plans

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent commitment to keep interest rates low despite creeping inflation has created new headaches for the Bank of Japan, which is trying to quietly wean the economy off its massive stimulus. The Fed in August reframed its objectives amid the pandemic recovery, allowing...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds

Gold bulls chipping away at the upside ahead of NFPs. Stong demand area holds and higher lows are encouraging. Update: Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity. The upbeat US economic data continued to boost the economic recovery hope and fuels the fear of persistent inflation. The anxiety among investors as a rise in inflation could prompt a quicker normalization of Fed monetary policy weighs on gold prices. Gold remains a safe bet against inflation and uncertainties. However, higher interest rates attract investors to the bond market. The rising corona cases in Asia-pacific countries dent the demand for gold for the time being.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares settle lower as consumer boost fades

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Thursday, turning around from small gains at midday as a rebound in consumer firms faltered, after a private survey showed that services activity growth slowed in May. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% at 3,584.21...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks slip ahead of data deluge

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday after hitting record highs earlier this week as investors looked ahead to U.S. and European economic data to gauge the future path of monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0712 GMT, in line with cautious moves in Asian...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hold near lows as focus turns to U.S.

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. June 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields clung near recent lows on Thursday after further dovish commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde, while focus was squarely on data and central bank speakers in the United States. The European Central Bank will...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling steady over fears virus variant delays reopening

LONDON, Jun 3 (Reuters) - The pound held steady against the dollar on Thursday as investors wait on firmer signals as to whether growing cases of a COVID-19 variant first found in India could delay the wider reopening of the British economy due on June 21. Sterling fell slightly to...
StocksClick2Houston.com

World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK – European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia, with benchmarks falling in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. In a quiet news week, investors are watching for a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday that economists forecast will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. It is expected to yield fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Turkish inflation rate drops unexpectedly to 16.59% in May

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation rate fell from a two-year high to 16.59% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, bucking market expectations for another rise thanks largely to limited price increases during a full lockdown in the first half of the month. Inflation had quickened to 17.14% in April, the highest since mid-2019, due to the lira's sharp fall after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank governor in March.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks back near all-time peak, FX in waiting game

PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar as markets awaited this week's key U.S. jobs data, while Budapest stocks approached an all-time high. Budapest's BUX index hit a record peak on Tuesday, propelled by OTP shares, which also touched all-time highs after the bank said it would acquire Slovenia's Nova KBM bank. Central European stock markets have jumped to multi-year highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Budapest up almost 12% since the start of the year. Prague has gained 14% this year, led by utility CEZ whose hefty dividend plan has attracted investors. CEZ shares hit a fresh six-year high on Thursday. Polish markets were closed for a holiday. Currencies have also been firming this year, with markets seeing interest rate hikes coming in the Czech Republic and Hungary as inflation pressures build amid the recovery. The Hungarian forint was down 0.1% at 346.40 to the euro at 0855 GMT, after hitting a 9-1/2-month high in the previous session. The Czech crown, which hit a 14-month high in May before weakening somewhat, was flat at 25.45 per euro. The Polish zloty and Romania's leu were also little changed. Market focus was on U.S. economic data, which could set the tone for upcoming global central bank meetings. A weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls data on Thursday will be followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday, with investors looking for signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation. "Like all global markets, the crown is waiting on Friday's (U.S.) payrolls result," bank CSOB said in a trading note. "Czech wage data for the first quarter will also be important on Friday. It will undoubtedly be an important piece of the puzzle for the Czech National Bank." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1055 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.