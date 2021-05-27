Cancel
OTM Open Thread 5/27: It is Thursday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday! The Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins are all off today. Like a mini All-Star Break - except there will be other baseball games played. You can wish a happy birthday to Sox starter Garrett Richards who misses the chance to pitch on his birthday. Think about the Marlins coming into town and be good to one another.

