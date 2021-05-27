OTM Open Thread 5/27: It is Thursday

I, unfortunately, couldn’t come up with any good hat jokes, but I think it’s a good time for a Giovanny Gallegos appreciation day. The old sunscreen on the hat thing has been going on for decades (look at any hat Craig Kimbrel has ever worn) and should be one of the lesser concerns for Major League Baseball. Even without the hat, Gallegos went on to strike out three batters during a perfect 1.2 inning outing. There truly is no more consistent setup man in baseball than Gallegos, who is the only reliever to have ten holds and 30+ strikeouts this season. His ERA and WHIP ain’t too shabby either at 1.86 and 0.66 respectively. He is one of the only non-closer relievers worthy of being rostered in standard leagues and should make his first-ever All-Star team this season. In summary, Giovanny is the best and we can all move on from this hat debacle.