Marine support services collaboration

By Editorial staff
maritimejournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo marine civils support companies in the North East of the UK have announced a collaboration on several upcoming projects in the local nuclear energy industry. Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) is currently working with North East Safety Boats in Hartlepool on several civils and marine projects supplying vessels, plant and personnel. Manor Marine (MM) is also working with North East Safety Boats, providing engineering support for the project including vessel maintenance, fabrication and mechanical engineering.

