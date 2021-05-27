Marine support services collaboration

Stanton-Johnson Strengthens Spinnaker SCA’s Team to Lead Its o9 Practice. Spinnaker SCA, a leading international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced that it has hired Deborah Stanton-Johnson as VP of Consulting for Spinnaker SCA’s Planning and Omni-channel division. She joins the company to focus on strengthening their o9 relationship and building Spinnaker SCA’s o9 practice. In conjunction with Debbie joining the company, Spinnaker SCA is delighted to announce their official partnership with o9 Solutions, a premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Ms. Stanton-Johnson will lead a cohesive partnership between Spinnaker SCA and o9 Solutions, combining Spinnaker SCA’s supply chain expertise and experienced consultants, with o9 Solutions’ platform for end-to-end constraint-based planning across the complete supply chain.