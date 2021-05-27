Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, NC

Thursday set for clouds in West. Jefferson - 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 5 days ago

(WEST. JEFFERSON, NC.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Jefferson Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Jefferson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDEiVJj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
19
Followers
53
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Thunderstorms#Yard Work#Light Work#Newsbreak#Jefferson Thursday#Clouds#Chance Rain Showers#Sprints Day#Things#Nws Data#Inspiration#Technique#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jefferson, NCPosted by
West Jefferson News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Jefferson: Monday, May 31: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
West Jefferson, NCPosted by
West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ideal for second home getaway but must have all-wheel drive to access this beautiful mountain road. Perfect for outdoor enthusiast seeking mountain getaway. Gorgeous Log Home in Southern Ashe on 4+ pristine acres. You'll love the hand-hewn, Appalachian-style logs. The wonderful scent of wood log interior is ubiquitous. Step outside or open a window and fresh forest fragrance assaults your senses. At night the sound of the tumbling creek below will send you softly into dreamland. Main level has full bath along with kitchen, great room with vaulted ceiling. Above is an open loft, bedroom and half bath. Lower level is finished, open with another sleeping area, half bath with laundry, a small counter, and mini-fridge. Most furniture and personal property will convey subject to a list of personal and sentimental exceptions. If you've had your fill of sweltering southern summers off the mountain, this lovely getaway is just what the doctor ordered. Come get your mountain fix and get away from all those city treats and tricks. Come get it before it gets gone for good. Click here for home tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bt15kmzvpuw9z52/House%20Video.MOV?dl=0<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bob de Camara, Boone Real Estate at 828-265-1021</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great Location, just outside West Jefferson City Limits, so no town taxes, but so convenient to everything. Low maintenance exterior with brick hardiboard siding. Spacious and updated 4BR/ 2BA home, with plenty of living space for the growing family. New oil Furnace installed in 2016 and all new windows and doors in 2010. New Well pump installed 4 years ago. Cozy living room with Hardwood flooring and kitchen and dining area with tile flooring, and plenty of countertop and cabinet space, newer S/S appliances in kitchen. Basement garage and room above was an addition done around 1980 and provides 2 additional living spaces, currently used a a den and exercise room, would make a great home office area, or kids playroom. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms and hallway, all good sized bedrooms, jack and jill bath for 2 of the bedrooms, large WIC closet in master, Large unfinished basement great for storage or future expansion. Basement garage is plenty wide and deep for larger vehicles, Nice side deck for outdoor grilling and relatively flat back yard, great for pets and children. Property joins creek on in the woods. Price includes $7500 allowance for new sidewalk that has settled.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Barr, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great Location in Southern Ashe for your Vacation or Permanent Residence, or Air BnB Potential, Less than 2 miles off New 221 4 lane. 20 min or less to Boone and 10 minutes outside West Jefferson. Mountain features, with Pine Siding on the Exterior provide a warm inviting look, walk in off the front porch to a spacious main level nice mixture of drywall and wood features, with wood flooring T&G walls and Pine ceilings, large living room, sunroom located behind the living room, could be used multiple ways, home office area, etc. Dining room off the kitchen, would also have multi-purposes uses for living space. Custom Built Hickory Cabinets in the kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, center island, and eat in dining area. Large Laundry Room with W&D, full bath and bedroom main level. Back deck off dining room is a great place for cookouts. Master Bedroom and bath on the upper level. Relatively level access into property, circular driveway provides for ample parking. 16 x18 Storage Building, beside driveway, provides great storage. Original Structure was a garage built in 2005 , and converted and added on to in 2017. All Permitted Accordingly. See today<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Barr, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Tranquil mountain cottage is situated in the mountains of Ashe County, NC, located adjacent to the Old Fields Creek. The home is a 2 BR, 2.5 BA. Kitchen includes new LVP flooring and vintage galley style allows for plenty of room for a kitchen table and access to the outdoor deck. There is a laundry area off the kitchen. The adjacent family room is spacious and includes views toward the creek. Among a grove of pine trees the half acre property is usable with a spacious front yard for outdoor activities & recreation. There is a storage shed on the property. Property could serve well as a vacation rental. Easy access from Hwy 221 and a desirable location between Boone and West Jefferson. This home<p><strong>For open house information, contact William Aceto, Blue Ridge Realty & Inv. - Banner Elk at 828-263-8711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Jefferson, NCPosted by
West Jefferson News Watch

Get weather-ready — West. Jefferson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Jefferson: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Widespread fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
West Jefferson News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in West. Jefferson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Jefferson: Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 10: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga Wind gusts over 40 mph possible into this evening Winds may gust over 40 mph at time into this evening along and west of the Blue Ridge, especially as showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder move into the region. Winds are expected to diminish by early tonight.
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Avoid or delay travel through these regions this afternoon if possible. Secure loose outdoor objects such as trash cans, lawn furniture, and trampolines. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Roanoke and Patrick Counties. In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. Winds will be especially strong and gusty at higher terrain. This includes the Blue Ridge Parkway, Interstate 77 near Fancy Gap, and areas around Beech Mountain and Jefferson, North Carolina. * WHEN...The strongest winds will be through 4PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak, small, or rotted trees could be blown down. A few power outages are possible.