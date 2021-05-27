Thursday set for clouds in West. Jefferson - 3 ways to make the most of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ideal for second home getaway but must have all-wheel drive to access this beautiful mountain road. Perfect for outdoor enthusiast seeking mountain getaway. Gorgeous Log Home in Southern Ashe on 4+ pristine acres. You'll love the hand-hewn, Appalachian-style logs. The wonderful scent of wood log interior is ubiquitous. Step outside or open a window and fresh forest fragrance assaults your senses. At night the sound of the tumbling creek below will send you softly into dreamland. Main level has full bath along with kitchen, great room with vaulted ceiling. Above is an open loft, bedroom and half bath. Lower level is finished, open with another sleeping area, half bath with laundry, a small counter, and mini-fridge. Most furniture and personal property will convey subject to a list of personal and sentimental exceptions. If you've had your fill of sweltering southern summers off the mountain, this lovely getaway is just what the doctor ordered. Come get your mountain fix and get away from all those city treats and tricks. Come get it before it gets gone for good. Click here for home tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bt15kmzvpuw9z52/House%20Video.MOV?dl=0 Spacious and updated 4BR/ 2BA home, with plenty of living space for the growing family. New oil Furnace installed in 2016 and all new windows and doors in 2010. New Well pump installed 4 years ago. Cozy living room with Hardwood flooring and kitchen and dining area with tile flooring, and plenty of countertop and cabinet space, newer S/S appliances in kitchen. Basement garage and room above was an addition done around 1980 and provides 2 additional living spaces, currently used a a den and exercise room, would make a great home office area, or kids playroom. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms and hallway, all good sized bedrooms, jack and jill bath for 2 of the bedrooms, large WIC closet in master, Large unfinished basement great for storage or future expansion. Basement garage is plenty wide and deep for larger vehicles, Nice side deck for outdoor grilling and relatively flat back yard, great for pets and children. Property joins creek on in the woods. Price includes $7500 allowance for new sidewalk that has settled. Mountain features, with Pine Siding on the Exterior provide a warm inviting look, walk in off the front porch to a spacious main level nice mixture of drywall and wood features, with wood flooring T&G walls and Pine ceilings, large living room, sunroom located behind the living room, could be used multiple ways, home office area, etc. Dining room off the kitchen, would also have multi-purposes uses for living space. Custom Built Hickory Cabinets in the kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, center island, and eat in dining area. Large Laundry Room with W&D, full bath and bedroom main level. Back deck off dining room is a great place for cookouts. Master Bedroom and bath on the upper level. Relatively level access into property, circular driveway provides for ample parking. 16 x18 Storage Building, beside driveway, provides great storage. Original Structure was a garage built in 2005 , and converted and added on to in 2017. All Permitted Accordingly. See today There is a laundry area off the kitchen. The adjacent family room is spacious and includes views toward the creek. Among a grove of pine trees the half acre property is usable with a spacious front yard for outdoor activities & recreation. There is a storage shed on the property. Property could serve well as a vacation rental. Easy access from Hwy 221 and a desirable location between Boone and West Jefferson. This home