Spencer, WV

Spencer is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Spencer News Beat
 5 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) A sunny Thursday is here for Spencer, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aDEiUR000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

