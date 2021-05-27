From Man vs. Machine to Man + Machine: The Art and AI of Stock Analyses

Since its inception and as it rises, artificial intelligence (AI) constantly makes human beings rethink their own roles. Concerns abound that AI could replace human tasks and increasingly skilled ones, and thus displace jobs by those currently performed by the better-paid and better-educated workers. The existing literature has mostly focused on characterizing the type of jobs that are vulnerable to disruption by, as well as those that could be created due to, AI evolution. In other words, the sentiment of the existent studies mostly involves a theme of “man-versus-machine,” i.e., to characterize the contest between human and AI, to explore ways human adapts, and to predict the resulting job redeployment. There has been relatively little research devoted to prescribing how skilled human workers could tap into a higher potential with enhancement from AI technology, presumably the primary goal for human beings to design and develop AI in the first place. In this study, we aim to connect the contest of “man-versus-machine” (“man v. machine” hereafter) to a potential equilibrium of “man-plus-machine” (“man + machine” hereafter) into the profession of stock analysis. The choice of the setting is primarily motivated by data availability and well-defined performance metrics. However, the inferences from this study apply broadly to many high-skilled professions.