CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

From Man vs. Machine to Man + Machine: The Art and AI of Stock Analyses

By S. Sean Cao (Georgia State), Junbo L. Wang (LSU), Baozhong Yang (Georgia State), on
Harvard Health
 2021-05-27

Since its inception and as it rises, artificial intelligence (AI) constantly makes human beings rethink their own roles. Concerns abound that AI could replace human tasks and increasingly skilled ones, and thus displace jobs by those currently performed by the better-paid and better-educated workers. The existing literature has mostly focused on characterizing the type of jobs that are vulnerable to disruption by, as well as those that could be created due to, AI evolution. In other words, the sentiment of the existent studies mostly involves a theme of “man-versus-machine,” i.e., to characterize the contest between human and AI, to explore ways human adapts, and to predict the resulting job redeployment. There has been relatively little research devoted to prescribing how skilled human workers could tap into a higher potential with enhancement from AI technology, presumably the primary goal for human beings to design and develop AI in the first place. In this study, we aim to connect the contest of “man-versus-machine” (“man v. machine” hereafter) to a potential equilibrium of “man-plus-machine” (“man + machine” hereafter) into the profession of stock analysis. The choice of the setting is primarily motivated by data availability and well-defined performance metrics. However, the inferences from this study apply broadly to many high-skilled professions.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Beef up your knowledge on AI and machine learning with this expert-led bundle

Technology is the future – we’re surrounded by it and have made leaps and strides in how we’ve integrated it into our everyday lives. Artificial Intelligence (or AI) has constantly been evolving through the years and has made options that were only accessible to a select few available for even those who are part of the general public.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Enterprise data management: the rise of AI-powered machine vision

Plamen Minev, technical director, AI and Cloud at Quantum, discusses the rise of AI-powered machine vision that has been disrupting data management. Machine vision powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming considerably more efficient, and new applications are being developed at a rapid pace across a wide range of industries. This surge in popularity is one of the main driving causes for the global boom of data collection, which is expected to reach 163 zettabytes by 2025.
SOFTWARE
power-technology.com

Language I/O Launches AI-Powered Machine Translations

Concept: Wyoming’s startup Language I/O has developed AI-powered software for real-time, company-specific language translations. It claims to provide text-to-text translation in over 100 languages for customer care departments of companies in multiple industries globally. The software is focused on translation across all e-support channels including email, articles, chat, and social messaging among others.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Understanding Machine Learning Models Better with Explainable AI

Building an interactive dashboard in few lines of code with ExplainerDashboard. It is interesting to decipher the working of Machine Learning through a web-based dashboard. Imagine gaining access to the interactive plots displaying information on model performance, feature importance as well as What-if analysis. What is exciting is that one does not need any web development expertise to build such an informative dashboard but simple few lines of python code are sufficient to generate a stunningly interactive Machine Learning Dashboard. This is possible by using a library called ‘Explainer Dashboard’.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Ai#Of Machines#Business Models#Stock#Ibes
dailycoffeenews.com

Flow Coffee Telemetry Streams Espresso Shot Data from Older Machines

A startup company in Auckland, New Zealand, has created a modification kit called Flow Coffee Telemetry that transforms older volumetric espresso machines into smart systems. The three-part hardware and software kit taps into any traditional volumetric machine’s flow sensors, measuring the speed and volume of every shot pulled. Through wifi...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

This is how Verloop.io is changing the dynamics of conversational AI with Machine Learning

Brands and businesses of today are aware of the huge potential that conversational intelligence brings to the table. However, the challenge is to keep these conversations authentic, actionable, and precise. Today, most of the bots (both chat & voice bots) are rule-based which forces users to interact in a constrained structured dialogue based on choice selection and keyword matching.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

IBM and Linux Foundation AI and Data announce Machine Learning eXchange

IBM and Linux Foundation AI (LFAI) launched Machine Learning eXchange (MLX) as a one stop shop for trusted data and AI artifacts in open source and open governance. MLX provides a collection of free, open source, state-of-the-art deep learning models for common application domains. The curated list includes deployable models that can be run as a microservice on Kubernetes or OpenShift and trainable models where users can provide their own data to train the models.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple director of AI, machine learning research to speak at Nvidia conference

Apple's senior director of AI and machine learning research, Samy Bengio, is slated to be a speaker at Nvidia's annual GTC conference in November. Nvidia on Wednesday announced the top speakers for the conference, which is set to take place between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, 2021. Bengio will speak at the event alongside members of PayPal, Snap, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Epic Games.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

The AI Boom Extends Beyond Machine Learning Engineers

We are currently in the middle of an AI boom, but there are crucial pitfalls to avoid for anyone who wants to build a company around AI. The way to categorize the value of something within a company is to determine if it creates value on its own or gives leverage to a different value-added source. As technology improves, this will not be the case anymore. It will be more about reading tutorials, not research studies. Data is more crucial than costly [AI architectures]. The question of the billion dollars is, however, whether you will keep your edge.
ENGINEERING
datasciencecentral.com

Is Machine Learning an Art, a Science or Something Else?

Of course this question begs for the answer that it is both an art and a science. I view it more like craftsmanship. This article discusses my opinion on the subject. We need to start by defining what machine learning is, or more precisely, what kind of work it entails. I broke it down into three types of activities, corresponding to different types of machine learning professionals or job titles. Many practitioners spend some amount of time, in various proportions, on any of these activities.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

AX Semantics Wins Gold for Best Business Technology Solution – AI and Machine Learning in the 2021 Stevie International Business Awards

Natural Language Generation market leader honored for outstanding achievement in AI and machine learning and its ability to help companies effortlessly create digital content at scale. AX Semantics, an AI-powered, natural language generation (NLG) leader, today announced the company has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Technology Solution...
TECHNOLOGY
funcheap.com

Robotic Dog Art Show “Thinking Machines” (SF)

Thanks to Mission Local for letting us know about the opening reception for Pilat’s solo exhibition taking place at Foreign Cinema on September 23 from 6p-8p with a special guest, Spot. RSVP. A limited capacity event. About this event. To understand the future, we must understand the machine. – Pilat.
VISUAL ART
TechCrunch

Cellino is using AI and machine learning to scale production of stem cell therapies

Founded by a team whose backgrounds include physics, stem cell biology and machine learning, Cellino operates in the regenerative medicine industry. This space is currently undergoing a revolution, where new developments in gene and cell therapies could lead to breakthrough cures for a number of leading diseases. For example, the use of personalized human retinal cells could be transplanted to halt or reverse age-related macular degeneration, which can cause blindness. But today, such cell therapies are out of reach for most people because the process of cell production hasn’t been automated or made scalable and efficient.
ENGINEERING
cryptopolitan.com

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2021

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has breached the billion-dollar mark, with Bitcoin dominating 43.04 percent of the market. The crypto market has seen a massive surge in investors, many of them looking for the next 100x or 1000x coin. In this article, we will discuss the biggest and most promising crypto coins in the crypto space. Having solid use cases, below mentioned crypto coins have the potential to become the next cryptocurrency to explode and witness a surge in demand and market cap.
MARKETS
provideocoalition.com

Sony: AI-assisted music production with Flow Machines Mobile

A four-day online event, “UNLOCK with Sony” features a panel of creators and a feedback session from a professional music producer for the music created by the entrants using Flow Machines. Earlier this September, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of an AI-assisted music production app, Flow Machines...
CELL PHONES
Itproportal

The AI & Machine Learning community stands ready to help in the climate crisis battle

For three days in August, 7 billion tons of rain fell on the peak of Greenland, which is just not the largest amount since records began 71 years back, but the first time we know that rain, not snow, fell on the country’s highest peak. Wildfires in Siberia broke another terrifying record for annual fire-related emissions of carbon dioxide, losing almost 19,300 square miles (500,000 square kilometers) of vegetation to the fires. And in the same month, the latest (sixth) scientific report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded the emergency alarm yet again on the need for “strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases” to try and save a common future for us all.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy