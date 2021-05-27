Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulysses, KS

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 5 days ago

(ULYSSES, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ulysses. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ulysses:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDEiFRL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses, KS
8
Followers
42
Post
480
Views
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulysses, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Light Rain#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Advice#Health Authorities#Sun Thursday#Ks#Sun Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ulysses: Sunday, May 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 1: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Ulysses, KSPosted by
Ulysses Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Ulysses

(ULYSSES, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ulysses. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ulysses, KSPosted by
Ulysses Voice

Trending local news in Ulysses

(ULYSSES, KS) What’s going on in Ulysses? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ulysses area, click here.
Ulysses, KSPosted by
Ulysses Voice

4-day forecast for Ulysses

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ulysses: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Ulysses, KSPosted by
Ulysses Voice

Ulysses weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ulysses: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEARNY SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY...NORTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHERN HASKELL COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Deerfield, moving southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Plymell.
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Gray, Haskell, Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Gray; Haskell; Meade; Seward; Stevens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SEWARD...CENTRAL GRANT...WESTERN MEADE...EASTERN STEVENS...SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND HASKELL COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ulysses to 8 miles northwest of Tyrone. Movement was east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Liberal, Ulysses, Sublette, Satanta, Montezuma, Kismet, Moscow, Copeland, Meade State Park, Ryus, Missler, Tice, Cave, Hayne, Hickok, Woods and Plains.