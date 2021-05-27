Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ULYSSES, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ulysses. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ulysses:

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 17 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 T-storms High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.