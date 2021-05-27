Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Thursday rain in Montevideo: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Montevideo Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montevideo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDEiDft00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

