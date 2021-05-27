Cancel
Zuni, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Zuni

Posted by 
 5 days ago

ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDEiA1i00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 39 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

