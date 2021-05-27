Daily Weather Forecast For Zuni
ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 39 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
