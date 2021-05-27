Kayenta Daily Weather Forecast
KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
