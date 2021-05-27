Howard university renames college of fine arts in honour of Chadwick Boseman

Howard University in Washington DC is renaming its school of fine arts after actor Chadwick A Boseman to honour its late alumnus.

The 43-year-old actor had a very close knit relationship with the University. In addition to keeping in touch with the place throughout his career, he also gave a commencement speech to the class of 2018.

He graduated from the University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in directing.

Newly elected Dean Phylicia Rashad, who was also Boseman’s mentor and friend during his time at the University, said in a statement: “Unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence, Chadwick was possessed with a passion for inquiry and a determination to tell stories — through acting, writing, and directing — that revealed the beauty and complexity of our human spirit.”

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” the actor’s family said in a statement.

They added: “His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”

“We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

The Black Panther actor’s wife Simone Ledward-Boseman shared her appreciation for the university’s decision.

She said: “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honour my husband in this way and elated that Ms Rashad has accepted the role as Dean. Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist.”

“The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come,” she said.