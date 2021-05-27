Thursday set for rain in Stigler — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STIGLER, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Stigler Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stigler:

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.