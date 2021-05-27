Cancel
Worland, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Worland

Posted by 
 5 days ago

WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

