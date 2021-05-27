4-Day Weather Forecast For Worland
WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.