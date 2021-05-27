Cloudy forecast for Ironwood — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(IRONWOOD, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ironwood:
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 44 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while widespread frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
