Everett, PA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Everett

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 5 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) A sunny Thursday is here for Everett, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Everett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDEhwzR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

